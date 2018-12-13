Ooredoo Partners With TRA to Bring Next Generation Connectivity to Oman

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo

Contributing to the Sultanate’s digital transformation, Ooredoo, in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), have run a series of tests to enable the use of IPv6, a new scheme of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, aimed at business customers. The next generation of IP addresses, will provide corporates with increasingly efficient network connectivity, without worrying about running out of public IP addresses.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo said, “As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we are committed to providing customers with the innovative solutions through a network that they can rely on. We believe that IPv6 will bring with it a significant change, enabling companies to strengthen and solve connectivity challenges, especially in IoT domains, enhancing their efficiency and productivity.”

A shift to IPv6 from the current IPv4 scheme will provide a reliable connection while resolving problems such as limited number of IP addresses faced by some businesses. This new generation technology is predicted to improve compatibility of devices, and increase the amount of IP addresses available, therefore, avoiding unnecessary traffic and enhancing user experience.

Supporting businesses across the Sultanate with a number of strategic products and services, Ooredoo continues to deliver a wide range of cost-effective solutions which enable entrepreneurs to achieve their growth targets and stay connected. To find out more about Ooredoo’s Business solutions or any of Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, visit www.ooredoo.om/Business or visit any of their 54 stores across Oman.