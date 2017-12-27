Ooredoo Permanently Offers up to 50 Minutes for Just 1 Omr on Calls to 18 Destinations Worldwide

Ooredoo

Providing customers with the easiest way to talk more for less, Ooredoo’s new international bundle offers up to 50 minutes on all calls to 18 international destinations for just one OMR per month. The permanent service now, which was initially launched as a three month promotion, allows callers to seamlessly connect to popular destinations such Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan among others, offering them a way to keep in-touch with family and friends without worrying about high-call rates.

Feras Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “We are always exploring ways to provide our customers with the very best and given the fact that such a considerable number of calls are made to these 18 destinations, we saw an opportunity to enrich their experience by substantially lowering costs. Making this cost-effective service permanent is our way of giving back and rewarding them during this highly festive time of the year.”

Callers can opt in by dialling *141*8* followed by the country code and #. For more information, visit any of Ooredoo’s stores located across the Sultanate or head to their website at www.ooredoo.om.