Ooredoo Promotion Gives Super Fibre Customers Double Speed for Free

The Super Fibre plans are perfect for customers wanting added value and extensive benefits on a super-fast uninterrupted network.

Providing more ways for customers to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo is upgrading customers subscribed to the Super Fibre Home Broadband 20, 50 and 100 Mbps plans to faster internet speeds at no extra cost. New customers who join Ooredoo by 30 November will automatically be upgraded to the next speed plan for three months.

Comprehensive and all-inclusive, the Super Fibre plans are perfect for customers wanting added value and extensive benefits on a super-fast uninterrupted network. With plans starting from just OMR 28, customers can enjoy double internet speeds, alongside unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “As we continue to expand our Super Fibre coverage across the Sultanate, we wanted to offer a promotion that gives customers amazing value and a great online experience. Not only can new customers get twice the speed for three months, but those who subscribe to a 50 Mbps plan or more with a 12-month contract can also take advantage of one month free and a complimentary D-link WiFi router.”

Throughout the past year, Ooreodo has continued to expand its Super Fibre network coverage, with new tenancies in Ruwi, Darsait, Al Mabelah and Al Amerat, among many other areas added to its. Today, the company’s fibre services cover a wide-range of areas in Muscat, including Al Hail, Al Khoud, Al Mabelah, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Sur Al Hadid, Wadi Al Luwami, Ras Al Hamra, the Tilal Complex, Al Ghubra Al Janubiyaa, Al Ghubra Al Shamaliya, and Al Athaiba Al Shamaliya, Darsait, Hamriya, Wadi Kabir, Wadi Adai, Madinat Al-Ilam, Al Qurum, Ruwi and Al Wattaya. Going beyond the capital, Ooredoo’s Super Fibre also covers Mussanah in South Al Batinah and Saa’dah in Salalah.

To sign up for any of Ooredoo’s Super Fibre plans, customers can either head online to www.ooredoo.com/fibre or send their Civil ID and house location via WhatsApp on 95103000, or call 1514. For more information on Ooredoo’s products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app or head into any one of the 51 Ooredoo stores across the Sultanate.