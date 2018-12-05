Ooredoo Provides Business Customers With the 1st Telecom B2B App in Oman

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief of Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Business Follow >

Continuing to help customers’ to ‘Be Digital’, Ooredoo’s dedicated Business App has added a number of exciting new features to help give customers complete control over their business accounts. Business users can now manage credit limit changes, view the company’s bill history, top-up credit for Mosubak numbers, get SIM card replacements and much more, from their mobile phones.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief of Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, “In today’s market, a business’s digital capabilities are crucial to its success. As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, we understand that every business has its own unique set of needs and we want to make sure that we have the innovative digital solutions to meet them. This is showcased by our Business App; a first of its kind within the Sultanate, which allows customers to assess business products and services at the touch of a button. It is the ultimate in convenience and control.”

The Ooredoo Business App is designed to facilitate two levels of access; at the company telecoms admin level, where options include management of bundles and add-ons, as well as the ability to bar/unbar telecom lines. And on an individual level, where employees are able to view their own accounts, pay personal bills, top-up credit and add roaming services.

The App joins a growing portfolio of products and services launched specifically to champion the digital demands of Oman’s public and private sectors. The company prides itself on delivering the most-effective and convenient digital solutions to contribute to the Sultanate’s digital transformation.

The latest version of this free app can be downloaded at Ooredoo.om/BizApp.