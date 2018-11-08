Ooredoo Shahry Offer Gives Double Weekend Data and Minutes

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Follow > Disable alert for Shahry Weekend Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Ooredoo is giving customers even more ways to stay connected with its Shahry Weekend offer of double weekend data and minutes, all at no additional cost. Customers who sign up for a 12 or 24-month contract can take advantage of Oman’s fantastic postpaid offer to stream, download, share and chat as much as they wish.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said, “With our Shahry Weekend offer, we are continuing to provide customers with amazing value-added which we know they will enjoy. Customers who want to stay in touch for longer at the weekend can now get twice their data and minutes allowance included in their Shahry plans.”

Designed to allow customers to make the most of and enjoy the internet, new and existing customers can choose one of four exciting options stating at just OMR 10 a month to stay connected to family and friends. In addition to the current benefits of the new offer, there are also Ooredoo’s popular data rollover and device instalment features; giving customers even more value.