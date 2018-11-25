Ooredoo Signs Agreement With Ministry of Endowment & Religious Affairs for AI & IoT Technologies

The first phase of the project will aim to create an analytical system for the Ministry’s digital operations by establishing a Data Warehouse.

As the Government’s digital partner of choice, Ooredoo signed an agreement with the Ministry of Endowment & Religious Affairs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies for Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT). Signed by H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Salmi, Minister of Endowment & Religious Affairs and Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, the partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the Ministry’s daily operations by implementing a three-phased work-plan over the course of six months.

Al-Wahaibi said, “We are proud to have been selected by the Ministry as their digital partner of choice. Utilising our advance fibre network, we will be able to support the Ministry in achieving their own goals, streamlining their online operations and managing their asset data, to boost efficiencies with latest AI technologies, safely and securely.

The first phase of the project will aim to create an analytical system for the Ministry’s digital operations by establishing a Data Warehouse. This will store all kinds of operational information, ultimately creating what is known as a Data Lake. This will allow for easier searches and analysis. The second phase of the agreement will see Ooredoo establishing a data management system for all the mosques and assets registered under the Ministry through the IoT. Using special algorithms, this analytical system will include all information pertaining to the daily operations of these assets such as maintenance schedules and electricity and water consumption levels. The last phase of the project will involve setting-up a special system for managing Zakat and charity donations.

Since inception, Ooredoo has played a key role in supporting the Government with its digital goals. To date, the company has helped organisations across various sectors address their needs with tailor-made solutions on voice, data and internet services covering both mobile and fixed technologies.