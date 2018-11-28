Ooredoo Signs-Up New Nojoom Partners

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Continuing to reward and entertain customers, Ooredoo’s popular Nojoom programme has added a number of new and exciting redemptions and discount partners. The new partners include Silkor Laser, Beauty Centre and Pinz Bowling Centre in Oman Avenues Mall and Al Seeb. In addition, members can also enjoy special deals and fantastic discounts at Shin & Jim Beauty Lounge for men in Grand Millennium Hotel as well as Dashing Nails at Al Mouj.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “The Nojoom programme was created to recognise and reward customers for their loyalty. As Sultanate’s data experience leaders, we’ve made it super easy and convenient, by simply heading to the Nojoom section of the Ooredoo Oman App to get started. A key feature of our program has been our Ooredoo Mondays which has allowed customers to enjoy endless ‘buy one – get one free’ deals from our partners. Today, we have over 2 million Nojoom subscribers and are committed to continue rewarding them with the most innovative and sough-after benefits.”

Nojoom points are earned by making calls, sending SMS’s, paying Ooredoo’s bills, or using any of the company’s services. Users can then redeem their points towards an ever-growing number of inspiring offers and discounts from more than 100 Ooredoo partners across the Sultanate; all on its award-winning App. Today, customers can redeem their Nojoom points for VOX movie tickets, Shukran points, Airport pick-up and drop off services, Qmiles with Qatar Airways, Sharaf DG e-vouchers while also earning points when making reservations on Booking.com and a host of other services. That’s not all; customers can also use their points to subscribe to data bundles, international minutes and pay their bills.

Customers wanting to start earning points can easily sign up for Nojoom through the Ooredoo Oman app, which is available on IOS, Android and as a web app for all other smartphones. A full list of partners is also available in the app.