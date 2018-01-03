Ooredoo Sponsors 2nd Outward Bound Oman Next Generation Training Programme

The course will be held across three nights and four days, beginning with ice-breaker sessions to help groups better operate as a team.

Inspiring the personal and professional development of youth throughout the Sultanate, Ooredoo has partnered with the non-profit organisation Outward Bound Oman to sponsor the 2nd Next Generation training programme for students from the National College of Automotive Technology. The sessions started from 1st January and will continue to 4th in the Al Sharqiyah desert, taking participants out of their comfort zones to learn essential life-skills that will help support growth and drive human capacity development.

The course will be held across three nights and four days, beginning with ice-breaker sessions to help groups better operate as a team. On day two, a six hour expedition begin and were followed by lunchtime discussions related to employability. For the day three expedition, participants learned about the importance of work ethic, creating career goals and action plans for the future. The sessions will conclude with a final celebration honouring attendees for their commitment.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, “The youth of Oman are the future of our nation and we are proud to foster their development into professional change-agents. We launched the Next Generation course to support their growth by strengthening their individual leadership, teamwork, and collaborative skills. This experience, with the wealth of techniques and unique environment it provides, is set to enable all participants to achieve success professionally and beyond.”

The Outward Bound philosophy has inspired youth worldwide through seven decades of experiential learning programmes which have driven the social and professional development of thousands of people. In the Sultanate, Outward Bound Oman was established by Ministerial decree and is operated by the Ministry of Social Development. They work with 2,000 young Omanis every year, with numbers expected to rise this year.