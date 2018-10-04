Ooredoo Supports Friends Cricket Club in 2018 Oman Cricket League

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo

As part of promoting wellbeing and team-working through sports, Ooredoo is supporting the Friends Cricket Club (FCC) during this year’s Oman Cricket League. Running until the end of March 2019, the league will host 75 company sponsored teams who will compete for the coveted first place as fans cheer them on at the cricket stadium in Al Amerat.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said: “We are very much part of the community and today cricket has a large following and recognition amongst the nation’s youth and sports enthusiasts. We see great potential in the FCC team and wanted to extend our support to them and help them fulfil their aspirations.”

Established in 2008, the Friends Cricket Club (FCC) has taken a major role in nurturing local talent in the ‘art of cricket’. Today, the Club hosts a variety of training programmes associated with the sport and has earned a spot in major tournaments across the country under the official league.

A true advocate of sports and its power to strengthen the ties that bind communities together, Ooredoo has supported numerous athletic activities and initiatives over the years. Working with both government organisations and private institutions, it has helped thousands of youth reach their full potential.