Ooredoo Wins Gold at 2018 Stevie Awards for Women’s Empowerment

Ooredoo Oman was awarded top honours with a Gold Stevie® for its Women’s Incubator Programme as part of the 15th Annual global Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. An advocate for women’s empowerment, Ooredoo was recognised for its ‘Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility’ and its ultimate role in contributing to the growth of female-driven SMEs and SoHos in the Sultanate.

Packed with training and upskilling opportunities, Ooredoo’s Women’s Incubator Programme helps them gain economic independence through employment or by providing them with the tools they need to set up their own businesses. Established as part of the Ooredoo Goodwill Journey, the cornerstone of the company’s CSR initiatives, this first of its kind programme takes entrepreneurship and vocational training to the heart of communities, tackling a number of challenges head on including funding, access to training, as well as domestic, rural and geographical constraints. Since it’s launch in 2015, more than 4,000 women have received training, of which 20% have went on to establish their own businesses.

The ‘Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility’ is a newly introduced catagory which recognises organisations whose corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes aim to advance the well-being of women outside the workplace, anywhere in the world. Part of a larger network, the Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the positive contributions of working professionals worldwide. As such, the Stevie® Award trophy has gained a reputation as one of the world's most coveted business prizes and has been conferred for achievement in business to individuals in more than 60 nations.