Ooredoo Women’s Empowerment Programmes Lead the Way to a Brighter Future

In the spirit of Omani Women’s Day, Ooredoo reaffirms its commitment to empowering women across all walks of life in the Sultanate. Through a number of initiatives including Ooredoo’s incubators and the women’s only training programme, ‘Springboard’, the company continues to support women to grow, develop and make a difference.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, “When you empower women, you empower communities and at Ooredoo we have big goals and aspirations on this front. Through the organisation’s incubators and leadership programmes, we support women who we know can go on to make great changes. To date, we have helped more than 4,000 women across Oman receive training, work towards economic independence and either apply for jobs or set up their very own businesses. A role we are proud of and will continue to support and champion for many years to come.”

Today, Ooredoo spearheads a number of award-winning initiatives including the Sultanate’s first ever women’s incubator programme which started in 2015. With a total of 13 incubators set up across the country to date, these hubs of learning help women gain vocational skills in areas such as information technology, beauty, cooking, sewing and handicrafts. In fact, latest figures show around 150 women have set up SoHos and SMEs; almost a quarter of the total number who have received training.

The incubators are located across Oman including in Al Musnaah, Qarayat, Manah, Dhank, Bahla, Izki, Samail, Dalkoot, Maqshan, Al Sinanah, Al Awabai, Ibra and Al Seeb. And more are set to be opened in the future. Proud of the work that has been accomplished so far, Ooredoo continues to showcase their graduates’ achievements through its social media channels.