Oracle Enhances Cloud Capability in the UAE

Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, Middle East and Africa, Oracle

Oracle today announced the immediate availability of its new data centre in Abu Dhabi, which will offer public cloud applications services to customers in the UAE and wider Middle East. The Abu Dhabi data centre will support the rapid adoption of Oracle Cloud in the UAE and act as a key catalyst for the implementation of UAE’s strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aimed at building the country’s leadership in education and advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, robotics and genomic medicine.

“By locating a data centre in the UAE, we will be able to better manage service levels and respond to local customers, who, for data governance requirements and other reasons, need to keep their data local,” said Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, Middle East and Africa, Oracle. “Our customers in the region are excited about this new development. Coupled with Oracle’s unique ability to deliver solutions at every layer of the cloud stack, they firmly believe they can tackle digital disruption head on.”

Top organisations in the UAE continue to drive major digital transformation projects with Oracle Cloud. Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecommunication groups, is the telecom partner for Oracle’s applications data centre in Abu Dhabi.

“In the past year, we have seen dramatic changes in the industry with digital technologies taking centre stage. Businesses are making investments in futuristic technologies and adapting to these technological changes in their ecosystems”, said Miguel Villalonga, Vice President of Cloud & Data Center, Etisalat Digital. “With digital transformation driving the future, more companies are enabling digital innovation in their business and services. Our collaboration with Oracle complements very well the existing capabilities of Etisalat Digital and will help accelerate this transformation and cloud adoption to further empower government and commercial entities in the region.”

Her Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA), said, “The Authority is sparing no effort in contributing to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for technology and innovation. In line with this, the launch of the new Oracle data centre in Abu Dhabi represents a strong boost towards achieving a digital transformation path, complementing the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’.”

“We are fully aware of the important role that data plays as the key element in driving digital transformation, which requires a strong data system based on the latest technologies and capabilities,” H.E. added. “We therefore attach great importance on the need to strengthen partnerships with leading technology companies to enhance the government services, decision making process, and raising the efficiency of government performance. Our collaboration with Oracle will allow us to double our capabilities across many areas of technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and large data analytics.”

Data management represents a cornerstone of the authority's strategy to develop and manage the data exchange platform, build analysis capabilities, and reinforce private sector participation in the development of this field, she noted. That effort supports the Abu Dhabi Government's efforts to achieve economic growth and enrich the quality of people’s lives.