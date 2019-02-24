Oryx Rotana Announces the Appointment of Sidi Fikri as the Director of Food & Beverage

Sidi Fikri, Director of Food & Beverage.

Oryx Rotana, the five-star luxury business hotel in Doha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sidi Fikri as the Director of Food & Beverage. Sidi brings in over two decades of experience in the hospitality and service industry. During this journey, he has been part of some of the finest restaurants in New York City. Post his successful stint in the USA, he moved to Asia and spent a decade between Singapore and Malaysia, before the call back to his cultural roots and his move to Doha, Qatar where he made Oryx Rotana his new home.

On the appointment, Mr. Ghassan Dalal – Oryx Rotana’s General Manager – said, “We are glad to appoint Sidi Fikri as the Director of Food & Beverage. Sidi has an enviable experience in the industry. We are sure that his appointment will help the brand to sustain a leadership position in the market and will bring a unique culinary and service experience to delight the guests of Oryx Rotana Doha.”

“My eagerness to constantly learn and grow drove me ultimately to various management roles; from running entertainment clubs, successful fine dining restaurant groups, food & beverage for hotels and even purchasing for an international airline catering company. It has all shaped my diverse experience. I am sure my time at Oryx Rotana will be a long and fruitful experience to add in my portfolio of successful stories. “Sidi said, speaking passionately of his journey.

Originally Moroccan, from the metropolitan Casablanca, crossing world from New York to Asia with a versatile and seasoned hospitality gene and an appetite to learn and grow. Holding various degrees between hospitality, aviation and information systems, his passion still speaks volumes for the service industry and Oryx Rotana is proud to bring him to its family.