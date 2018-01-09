Panasonic Jaguar Racing Sets Sight on Marrakesh E-Prix

The third E-Prix of the season, on January 13, starts at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan before winding its way through the streets of Marrakesh.

Leaving behind the bright lights of Hong Kong, Panasonic Jaguar Racing heads to the hustle and bustle of Marrakesh, Morocco, for the next instalment of the FIA Formula E Championship.



The third E-Prix of the season, on January 13, starts at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan before winding its way through the streets of Marrakesh. In the shadow of the city’s world-famous medina, the 1.86 mile track is one of the longest in the series, pushing teams to prioritise energy management.



The British team made a strong start in Hong Kong, matching the same number of points awarded in the whole of season three. Former champion Nelson Piquet Jr showed signs of what is to come, drawing on his experience and knowledge to secure the team’s first points of the season. In race two, Mitch Evans reached Super Pole for the first time and recorded the team’s first ever podium in Formula E.



Nelson Piquet Jr, #3: “My first weekend racing with Panasonic Jaguar Racing exceeded expectations. To start the season having scored points is positive – but the work doesn’t stop there. Mitch and I will be working closely in Marrakesh to make sure we are competing with the front-running teams and fighting for more points. We have shown our potential but it’s a long season and we still have improvements we can make.”



Mitch Evans, #20: “Hong Kong was an exciting start to the season, and a great boost for Jaguar. The Jaguar I-TYPE 2 feels a lot quicker than last season’s racecar and you can really feel the benefits of the changes we’ve made. Marrakesh is a very different circuit and we will need to focus to make sure that we are racing efficiently and competitively. Points are hard won in Formula E but we are not afraid of hard work.”



Panasonic Jaguar Racing recently announced that Paul Di Resta and Pietro Fittipaldi will drive the Jaguar I-TYPE 2 for the British team at the Formula E Rookie test day on January 14 following the Marrakesh E-Prix.



James Barclay, team director, Panasonic Jaguar Racing, said: “Pietro has had a great season, recently being crowned Formula V8 3.5 champion, and Paul will bring key learnings from his career in Formula 1. It provides Jaguar an excellent opportunity to test the Jaguar I-TYPE 2 with new drivers and continue our development and performance as a team. We are looking forward to welcoming both drivers to the team, and providing them with their first experience of Formula E.”



Fans can vote for their favourite Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver to give them an extra boost in Marrakesh. FanBoost opens for the third E-Prix of the season at 17:00 GMT on January 8 and closes at 16:10 GMT on January 13.

Source: Trade Arabia