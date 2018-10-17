Panasonic Launches Next Generation Communication System for Middle East’s Growing Enterprises

KX-NSX2000 – a next generation IP-based business communications server.

Follow > Disable alert for Panasonic Disable alert for Panasonic Marketing Follow >

Panasonic has announced the introduction of its latest range of industry leading business communication solutions at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. An industry-leading mix of reliable PBX products and telephone systems enhanced with all the advantages in IP technology are expected to draw visitors to the Panasonic booth, especially with the KX-NSX2000 – a next generation IP-based business communications server – topping the new releases.

Designed to support growing enterprises in need of a flexible solution, the KX-NSX2000 offers seamless communication across numerous locations with its ability to manage up to 2,000 devices with connectivity for up to 32 sites, therefore providing the flexibility and scalability needed for small- to medium-sized businesses. The KX-NSX2000, which can be managed from a single location, is equipped with centralized management and remote maintenance solutions thus eliminating the need for an administrator at every office site. The product also comes with other powerful features, including a built-in call center with advanced call routing, unified messaging, and redundancy, making it ideal for organizations in need of real-time and reliable communications solutions across many industries. The result provides an efficient solution that enables businesses to remain competitive in today’s global business landscape while reducing operating costs and other expenses.

Masaru Saito, Senior Manager, Business Communication Department, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), said, “The very competitive landscape in the Middle East today demands that business communication, decisions and information availability happen at once when needed. Panasonic, as part of our commitment to serve customers with maximum reliability and efficiency, is relentless in developing solutions that will empower our customers and help them grow. The KX-NSX2000 was built with this aim in mind, making the always-on connectivity possible so that enterprises can, at all times, deliver outstanding service and exceed customer expectations.”

In addition to the KX-NSX2000, Panasonic will be showcasing and demonstrating several other brand new game-changing business communication solutions, among them:

KX-HTS32 PBX System

The KX-HTS32 is an advanced Hybrid IP-PBX for small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). It has a capacity for up to 24 extensions to exactly meet the scale of SMB market. The KX-HTS32 is a SIP trunk ready system, and no external devices are needed to be purchased for IP usage. Another unique feature is the built-in router and Wi-Fi access point. The KX-HTS32 works as a voice processing platform and also as a network device. A full line-up of terminals is available for the KX-HTS32, enabling optimal communication for SMBs. The system also achieves exclusive simplicity for setup and maintenance. Even for business trends such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), the KX-HTS32 brings you a solution with built-in functionality.

KX-NS500 IP PBX System

The Panasonic KX-NS500 Smart Hybrid PBX is a cost-effective legacy and IP communication system for small and medium sized businesses that can be flexibly configured and expanded according to your needs.

It has advanced features and starts from 6 analogue trunks and 18 extensions, up to 288 extensions with an Expansion Unit. Additionally, the KX-NS500 is a unified communication system which has rich IP features such as mobile linking, integrated voice mail and e-mail, instant messaging (chat), and presence information. It can also use built-in applications, such as a call centre solution, mobile solution, and voice mail system, to provide more efficient work and increased customer satisfaction.

KX-NT680 PBX System

Designed for intuitive communication, the KX-NT680 features a clear color LCD, High Definition Audio and enhanced user interface. With the color LCD, all information are visible at a glance, and an image file can also be imported to be displayed on the screen. There is more support as well for frequently used number, features or settings with the system’s 48 flexible function keys. The KX-NT680 supports SRTP, thus all communication packets are encrypted, creating a secure and solid communication channel. Finally, with an embedded centralized management function, all settings can be transmitted by network and adjusted remotely.

UC Pro 2 PBX Application

The UC Pro 2 is a brand-new version of Panasonic’s Unified Communications software suite for business. It combines computer-supported telephony (computer telephony integration, CTI) with features for companywide (and beyond company boundaries) online collaboration. This application allows easy, intuitive use of various forms of communication -- like high-speed, precise information transmission and seamless, multidevice connection. UC Pro 2 boats excellent compatibility with Panasonic PBXs, therefore offering strong support for virtually various kinds of business. A top feature for the UC Pro 2 is its multi-device flexibility and anywhere versatility. The application supports both Windows and Android. Mobile clients using smartphones and tablets can also communicate from the same account as their PC, allowing them flexibility to take care of business while on the go.