Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas Celebrates ’Day Of Giving Gratitude’

The Day of Giving Gratitude was created to cultivate a culture of wellbeing, by spending more time focusing on what’s good in our lives.

Follow > Disable alert for Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel Disable alert for Make-A-Wish Foundation Follow >

To mark the ‘Day of Giving Gratitude’, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas held a Tree of Giving Ceremony in association with Make-A-Wish Foundation- UAE, an affiliation of Make-A-Wish International, a non-profit organisation that helps grant wishes of children living with critical illnesses.

The event brought together children from the prestigious foundation and a group of multicultural revellers who celebrated the season of giving with gifts, goodies and engaging activities. The resort has chosen to host the event as part of its global initiative- Day of Giving Gratitude, which is aligned to Park Hyatt’s ‘Colour Your World’ initiative on 12 December 2018, at the resort’s distinctive Year of Zayed Lounge.

The Day of Giving Gratitude was created to cultivate a culture of wellbeing, by spending more time focusing on what’s good in our lives. Park Hyatt’s remarkable initiative was designed to not only improve quality of life and positively impact humankind, but to also contribute towards its Colour Your World campaign, also carried out in partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation- UAE. With wellbeing, inclusivity, and generosity being the fundamental pillars of the three-month long Colour Your World program, it seeks to engage employees, guests, clients, visitors, and the community to embrace the spirit of the festive season and partake in a kaleidoscope of events that Colors Your World with beautiful shades of happiness, good fortune and wishes of hope and joy.

Speaking on this memorable occasion Doris Hecht, General Manager at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas said “Our goal with this campaign and the collaboration with Make-A-Wish Foundation- UAE is to show our support for the inspiring children who braves through each day with determination and relentless courage. We are ecstatic to not just give back to this organization, but also to promote their important contributions to the UAE community.”