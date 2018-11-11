By Participating at the 3rd Edition of Qatar Sustainability Week 2018, City Centre Rotana Doha Reports Significant Savings in Energy

CCRD started proper Segregation program at its properties by recycling plastic, cans, used oil & paper/carton boxes in kitchen, outlets, banquet, offices, guest rooms, etc.

Keeping the tradition intact and reflecting its commitment towards sustainable horizons, City Centre Rotana Doha (CCRD) participated in the 3rdedition of Qatar Sustainability Week 2018 held from October 27 – November 3, 2018.

Held under the patronage of his Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah Bin His Excellency Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, this initiative has been rolled out by Qatar Green Building Council.

On its part, CCRD hosted Segregation Program because the hospitality giant believes that segregation of waste is extremely important as waste has a huge negative impact on our environment. CCRD started proper Segregation program at its properties by recycling plastic, cans, used oil & paper/carton boxes in kitchen, outlets, banquet, offices, guest rooms, etc. Additionally, it also pledged to reuse Housekeeping amenities in different areas at the hotel.

In yet another initiative, the engineering department of the hotel kick-started energy saving program. The result achieved was commendable as the hotel replaced the halogen Bulbs to LED for all guest and service elevators, which resulted in considerable energy saving. Similarly, in the ballroom and pre-function area, chandelier bulbs were replaced to LED Bulbs, thereby saving energy. Likewise, the air-conditioning temperature has also been set to 23 degree Celsius for all public areas and 27 degree for plant room areas.

On this significant achievement, Sena Catak, Director of Marketing and Communications at City Centre Rotana Doha, said: “At Rotana, we believe in offering the best of services to our clients by keeping our sustainable goals in check. This has been our constant endeavor to keep pushing our green envelope to serve Qatar in achieving sustainability goals. By participating at Qatar Sustainability Week 2018, we have become one step closer to achieving our objective. This year, we have taken two remarkable initiatives to support sustainable growth – recycling and energy conservation. In both these endeavors, we have been able to achieve significant breakthroughs and have offered us tremendous boost to set our next goalpost.”

Qatar Sustainability Week aims to further engage the community in a wide range of sustainability-oriented activities. This initiative plays a crucial role in raising awareness among the wider community, while showcasing the progress Qatar has made in the areas of sustainability and green buildings. The Week serves as a unique platform to promote the nation’s sustainability vision as well as community engagement with relevant stakeholders under an overarching umbrella to achieve the nation’s sustainable development goals.