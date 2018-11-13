Petroleum Development Oman Signs With Ooredoo for Internet Solutions

During the event

Ooredoo has signed a contract with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the leading oil and gas exploration and production company in the Sultanate, to provide them with network connectivity solutions. These will reinforce the efficiency and productivity of their daily operations. As part of the agreement, Ooredoo will equip PDO with its Internet Enterprise services (OIE), delivering ultra high speed and a dedicated bandwidth, coupled with robust security and after-sales assistance over Oman’s most advanced fibre network.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Wahaibi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said “We are incredibly excited to be working with PDO as their digital partner of choice. To us, this not just a partnership but a strategic alliance of like-minded companies, dedicated to making an impact on Oman’s socio-economic development beyond our industries. By providing PDO with our state-of-the-art OIE services, we will ensure their online operations remain synchronised and secured, allowing them to focus on running their business rather than what keeps them connected – that is our responsibility.”

Ooredoo’s Internet Enterprise delivers reliable and synchronous internet leased lines to businesses with flexible speeds, guaranteed bandwidth, a wide range of IP addresses, DDoS managed security services, and much more. Customers can also take advantage of reliable connections backed by world-class service management and dedicated after-sales support teams.

A total communications provider, Ooredoo offers solutions that support all businesses, no matter how big or small. To date, the company has helped companies across various sectors face their unique set of challenges with the right infrastructure including tailor-made solutions on voice, data and internet services covering both mobile and fixed technologies.