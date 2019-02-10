Peugeot Unveils Its First Concept Store in the Middle East

During the event

In partnership with its exclusive distributor in Abu Dhabi Omeir bin Youssef & Sons, Peugeot inaugurated today its first high-concept store in Yas Mall - Abu Dhabi in the presence of officials from Groupe PSA and Omeir Bin Youssef Group. The showroom marks Peugeot’s first concept store in the Middle East and third globally.

Commenting on the opening of the store, Samir Cherfan, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at Groupe PSA said: “Today we witness another milestone in Peugeot’s quest to leverage its presence in the GCC and enhance its profile in the region. This exclusive store reinforces Peugeot’s leadership in innovation and technology

presenting a one-of-its-kind retail experience to consumers in the UAE. Our strategic partnership with Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons has reinforced Peugeot’s presence over the past 25 years, and today we add a new chapter to our success story underlining the brand’s move upmarket.”

Abdulla Bin Omeir, Chief Executive Officer at Omeir Bin Youssef Groupcommented: “We are very thrilled to open the first ever Peugeot concept store in the Middle East which will serve as a hub for visitors to indulge in everything Peugeot. The store has been equipped with state of the art facilities to offer a world-class retail experience to the Peugeot enthusiasts. We will continue to push boundaries and tailor innovative consumer-centric experiences that cater to the different components of the society.”

The new store underlines Peugeot’s digital transformation which entails adopting a consumer-centric strategy aspiring to be a customer connected brand with efficient digital processes for a seamless customer experience.

Designed to adapt to new customer needs, the new concept store from Peugeot features a futuristic setting with simple and modern architecture. The digital screens in the store take the visitors into the Peugeot world offering an immersive experience and highlighting the history as well as the milestones of the brand over the past decades. Visitors also will have the chance to view the look and feel of Peugeot’s latest models displayed at the store. The store is located on the ground floor by the Cinema Parking entrance at YAS MALL – Abu Dhabi.

Check out Peugeot’s first “Concept Store’ in the Middle East: https://youtu.be/FOOxDFS6xu0