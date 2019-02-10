Peugeot Unveils Its First Concept Store in the Middle East

Peugeot is the only Marque to deploy an overall mobility offer with passenger and utility vehicles, scooters, bicycles and a wide range of services. Present in 160 countries with 10,000 contact points, Peugeot combines rigorous standards and exciting ideas all over the world.
In 2009, Peugeot sold 1,842,000 cars, becoming the leading French brand (for registrations) worldwide and the 10th automobile Marque. 50% of Peugeot vehicles sold worldwide emit less than 140 g CO2. On the strength of 200 years of inspiration, in 2010 Peugeot is renewing its style lines, its visual identity, completing its mobility offer and asserting its international ambitions. The Marque continues its development with the launch of the RCZ, a special edition vehicle, the iOn, a 100% electric vehicle, the 408 in China, with three new models in Latin America, and the European deployment of its "Mu by Peugeot" free choice mobility service.
Peugeot has been present in the Middle East for over 50 years, and its models have generated an extremely loyal following throughout the years. The brand continues to strive for excellence by introducing to the region its latest models which incorporate advanced technological features. 2010 will be once again the Year of the Lion, as it will see Peugeot celebrating its 200 - year anniversary and its roll out of spectacular new models.
Peugeot is determined to strengthen its legendary presence in the Middle East by remaining close to its drivers, listening to their concerns and bringing them outstanding products and services. As a mobility service, a car remains an emotional mode of transportation. A Peugeot will never be purely functional.Less...
