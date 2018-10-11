Pierre Zayoun Assumes the Title of General Manager at the Al Ain Rotana Hotel Once Again After 11 Years

PierrebZayoun, Al Ain Rotana hotel General Manager

Al Ain Rotana hotel has re-appointed PierrebZayoun as their new General Manager.

After qualifying in Hospitality Management from Montreal, Canada, Zayoun began his career hospitality in Rotana Hotel Management Corporation in1996 working as an Assistant Food & Beverage Manager at the flagship hotel Beach Rotana. He joined the five-star Al Ain Rotana hotel as the Food & Beverage Manager in 1999; through hard work, hands on leadership and strategic thinking, he advanced his career and was promoted to General Manager in 2002 where he successfully led the extension and refurbishment of the property.

A well-established hotelier, Pierre Zayoun has been part of the Rotana family for over two decades. Throughout this time, he has overseen a number of the group’s properties including Beach Rotana in Abu Dhabi, Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana in Saudi Arabia, and Al Manshar Rotana in Kuwait, where he has adopted senior positions in both general management and food and beverage operations, and spearhead the pre-opening, opening and functioning of these prestigious hotels.

Zayoun said, “I am pleased and excited to return back to the UAE and rejoin the Al Ain Rotana team where I debuted my career as General Manager. I look forward to seeing what is ahead of us and relish this new challenge”.