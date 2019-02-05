Prepare for an Unforgettable Romantic Escape to Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

Rixos Sharm El Sheikh is a part of Rixos Hotels’ Turkish-inspired collection of luxury resorts, and is one of three properties in Egypt.

The luxury destination, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, has recently unveiled an exclusive valentine package, perfectly curated for visitors looking seeking a romantic getaway.

Immerse in a memorable staycation in the company of your loved ones in a resort that is known for its Ultra-All-Inclusive concept and indulge in well-appointed accommodations featuring the Deluxe room or the Junior Suite which boasts a majestic oceanfront and pool view. The room will be pre-arranged with a VIP set up and a fresh fruit basket, followed by a range of mouth-watering desserts and beverages. Whisk your loved one to a whimsical haven and treat them to an evening of pure romance with a candle light dinner in one of the hotels a la carte restaurant.

Pair up for a romantic complimentary 40-minute couples’ massage in an intimate atmosphere with a Turkish bath, sauna and jacuzzi at the lavish Rixos Royal Spa. What’s more, guests will be provided with complimentary both way airport transportation, shuttle service to Naama bay twice daily, and free refills for the minibar. The offer is valid from 10th February 2019 until 25th February 2019.

The package is available on all reservations made through the resort website (www.sharmelsheikh.rixos.com) and is ultra all inclusive.

For more information, visit www.sharmelsheikh.rixos.com