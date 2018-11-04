Qatar Diabetes Association Organizes Annual Diabetes Walkathon

Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), a member of Qatar Foundation, is hosting an event to mark World Diabetes Day 2018.

Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), a member of Qatar Foundation, is hosting an event to mark World Diabetes Day 2018, which will take place on Friday, November 9, from 2pm-5pm at Oxygen Park in Education City.

Featuring a 1km walkathon, which will start at 4pm, the event will see QDA host a range of fun-filled activities, including fitness classes and games for children. Representatives will also be on hand to provide information about diabetes, and all attendees will receive a T-shirt for participating in the event.

Dr. Abdulla Al-Hamaq, Executive Director, QDA, said: “Diabetes is a lifestyle condition that can be managed if detected early. Our aim is to make the Qatari community more aware of risk factors and positively engage in the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

“This year, we will – in line with the International Diabetes Federation – focus on ‘Family and Diabetes,’ promoting the role of family in the education, management, care, and prevention of the condition. Diabetes concerns every family, and it is time for change.

“In response to growing concerns about the escalating threat posed by the disease, we have organized a series of events throughout November. These events will aim to increase the emphasis on diabetes prevention in the public and political spotlight.”

Additional activities throughout November include awareness days at various locations across Qatar, such as Qatar National Library and the Mall of Qatar, as well as educational sessions in schools and workplaces.