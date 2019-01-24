Qatar Foundation’s Thimun Qatar 2019 Conference Opens

The eighth annual THIMUN Qatar conference – organized by Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education – began today at Qatar National Convention Centre.

The eighth annual THIMUN Qatar conference – organized by Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education – began today at Qatar National Convention Centre, bringing together 1,800 students from 64 local and international schools to discuss, debate, and propose solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The ceremony, which was officially opened with the Parade of the Nations, was attended by H.E. Dr. Bahia Tahzib-Lie, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Qatar, and Mr. Neil Walsh, Chief of Cybercrime and Anti-Money Laundering Section at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The theme of this year’s conference – which will conclude on Friday – is ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,’ inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16). Throughout the conference, participants will be given the opportunity to role-play as diplomats and ambassadors through imitation sessions of United Nations’ (UN) councils, commissions, and conferences, debating a range of topics that fall under the SDG 16.

Fatima El Mahdi, Head of THIMUN Qatar, said: “Our goal at THIMUN Qatar is to equip high school students with the skills, tools, and knowledge to propose purpose-led solutions to global issues. At QF, we strive to amplify the voice of youth by providing a platform for global dialogue.

“These young people are our future, and as the largest Model United Nations conference in the Middle East – which continues to grow every year – we are proud to be at the forefront of education in diplomacy and international relations.”

Alongside students from Qatar, the conference is also welcoming young people from 13 other countries, including Japan, US, UK, India, Bangladesh, and, for the first time in THIMUN Qatar’s history, Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, THIMUN Qatar will also be collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Education for Justice initiative, which will see many UNODC officials serve as session speakers.