Qatar Foundation Launches New Skate Park in Education City

New skate park in Education City

Qatar Foundation has officially launched its new skate park in Education City.

Located at the West Green Spine in Education City, the park – a collaboration with QSports – features an exciting range of ramps, rails, and bowls, and is tailored for skateboarders, BMX riders, and rollerbladers. Those interested in learning can rent equipment at the park, and take classes with on-site trainers.

The park is open to the public and provides an exciting new avenue for community engagement, while encouraging members of the community to adopt active lifestyles.

The park is open seven days a week, from 6am to 9:45pm. Visitors to the skate park can use the Academy Parking inside Gate 1, Education City.