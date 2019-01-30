Qatar Foundation Screens Qatar’s AFC Asian Cup Glory

Qatar Foundation was established in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, as a vehicle to convert the country's current, but temporary, mineral wealth into durable human capital.

Through its threefold mission of education, scientific research and community development, Qatar Foundation is helping build a sustainable society where the sharing and creation of knowledge will enhance quality of life for all.