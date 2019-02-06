Qatar Foundation Unveils National Sport Day 2019 Activities at Education City

During the event

Qatar Foundation (QF) will celebrate National Sport Day 2019 on Tuesday, February 12, with an array of activities at Education City designed to bring together the wider community in an atmosphere of energy, enjoyment, and interaction.

Taking place at four locations – Oxygen Park, the Ceremonial Court, the Ceremonial Green Spine, and Multaqa (Education City Student Center) – and supported by local and international partners, QF’s National Sport Day events and activities will offer something for individuals and families of all ages and interests, with the aim of encouraging people to embrace sport and adopt healthy, active lifestyles.

QF’s contribution to National Sport Day reflects its inclusive nature and its efforts to foster social engagement while nurturing the health and wellbeing of Qatar’s community, and will showcase the diverse range of sporting facilities and opportunities within Education City that are open for everyone to enjoy and benefit from.

“Sport has a special capacity to engage, inspire, and unite people, and this is the effect our National Sport Day activities at Qatar Foundation are intended to have on our community,” said Mr. Khalifa Essa Al Kubaisi, Media Relations Manager, QF.

“These inclusive, fun, and family-friendly activities are focused on providing people throughout the community of Qatar with opportunities for enjoyment, while also carrying an important message – that health and wellbeing, and social interaction, are cornerstones of both a happy and fulfilling life, and a strong and vibrant society.

“Our National Sport Day 2019 celebrations at Education City reflect the openness of QF, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the community to experience and enjoy this special day in Qatar’s calendar with us.”

QF’s National Sport Day 2019 activities will run from 9am-6pm and feature the Qatar Cyclists Tour, beginning at 10am at the Ceremonial Court and covering a route of approximately 20km to the Museum of Islamic Art and back to QF. Offerings also include the QF Race, a test of speed, agility, stamina, and determination across an obstacle course of more than 2km in Oxygen Park, with 17 challenges to be overcome. Members of the public can register either as individuals or as part of a three-person team at www.qf.org.qa/qfrace2019

At Education City’s Ceremonial Green Spine, the team from the Dogpound – one of New York City’s most high-profile gyms – will be hosting fitness sessions with professional trainers, and Qatar-based gym F45 will run high-intensity interval training sessions, two of which will be for ladies only.

Meanwhile, visitors can watch or join football activities organized by the Paris Saint-Germain Football Academy, and children will be able to enjoy the QF Mini Track, a smaller-scale obstacle course tailored for younger participants; games and activities organized by QF member Qatar Diabetes Association; and the Library of Wonders, where stories of sport and fitness with a tinge of adventure will be told.

The Ceremonial Court will play host to a series of wellness sessions offered by Vishnu Yoga – which will also have dedicated yoga sessions for ladies at Multaqa – and spinning classes organized by Qatar Cyclists and RideTribe, as well as a combination of boxing and fitness training provided by Beatbox. For those looking for a snack, a range of healthy food options will also be available from various vendors.

And at Multaqa, ladies-only fitness activities will include full workout sessions, Zumba classes, and circuit training, while for those who want a change of pace and to exercise their minds, the Qatar Chess Association Tournament will be taking place. Additionally, Multaqa will host Paralympic activities and the basketball and volleyball finals of QF’s Shukran Cup, a competition that will also see cricket and football finals being played at Education City.

This year marks the eighth annual National Sport Day since its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. Activities at QF have become a central element of the annual national celebration of sport and active lifestyles.

The Platinum Sponsor for QF’s National Sport Day 2019 activities is Vodafone Qatar, and the Silver Sponsor is Sidra Medicine, a member of QF. For more information about these activities, visit www.qf.org.qa/nsd2019