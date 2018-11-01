Qatar Foundation Welcomes President of Nepal to Education City

Qatar Foundation (QF) today welcomed the President of Nepal, Her Excellency Mrs. Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to Education City.

As part of the visit, Mrs. Machaille Al-Naimi, President of Community Development, QF, accompanied the delegation to the open-air viewing platform on the eighth floor of QF HQ, and highlighted the various education, science and research, and community development entities of Education City.

Concluding the tour, Mrs. Al-Naimi presented a gift to the president, who then signed Qatar Foundation’s Visitors Book to commemorate her visit.