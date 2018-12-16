Qatar National Library and British Council Qatar Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The MoU was signed at the Library by Dr. Sohair Wastawy, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, and Mrs. Sam Ayton, Director of the British Council in Qatar.

Qatar National Library and British Council Qatar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote culture, research, conferences, education and skills development.

The MoU was signed at the Library by Dr. Sohair Wastawy, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, and Mrs. Sam Ayton, Director of the British Council in Qatar. It was attended by Dr. James Onley, Director of Historical Research and Partnerships at Qatar National Library, Gihan Mohsen Baraka, Communications Manager at Qatar National Library and Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Director Programmes and Partnerships at the British Council.

The agreement will strengthen cooperation in the organization of joint conferences, workshops, training and research programs, and cultural activities.

Commenting on the agreement Dr. Wastawy, said: “Qatar’s relationship with the United Kingdom is historically strong and deep-rooted, and this partnership demonstrates a mutual trust and willingness to collaborate on a variety of projects. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of this agreement in the near future, and building on our existing relationship with the institution.”

Mrs. Ayton, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Qatar National Library after a successful collaboration during Qatar British Festival 2018. We will continue our work as United Kingdom’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We look forward to fantastic upcoming years and we are excited to be contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030”.

As part of the fifth edition of 2018 Qatar British Festival, the Library recently partnered with the British Council and the British Embassy in Qatar to install a 33-meter-long suspension bridge, built from more than 260,000 LEGO® bricks. The bridge will be on display at the Library until 6 January 2019.

Last week, the Library hosted leading Middle East historian James Barr in partnership with the British Council. The author presented insights from his book, entitled Lords of the Desert.