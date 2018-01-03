Qatar National Library to Highlight Learning Resources in January

Qatar Foundation

Qatar National Library (QNL), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), is organizing a diverse range of activities in January. The packed schedule of events has been specially designed to further acquaint members of the community with the library’s wealth of learning resources and initiatives, and prepare residents for the year ahead.

On January 15, a focused hands-on workshop will be held to help students, researchers, and other members of the community to better familiarize themselves with QNL’s various collections. The workshop will be repeated several times during the month to ensure all those interested are given the chance to attend. In addition, an introductory workshop focusing on the library’s children’s databases will take place on January 23.

QNL, in collaboration with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, also a member of QF, will stage a performance titled ‘Philharmonic at the Library: MAias Alyamani’s To Doha With Love’, on January 18 at 6pm, providing the local community with an opportunity to enjoy music for free. In line with its overarching approach to providing learning opportunities, QNL will also host an innovative workshop titled ‘Introduction to Music Studio’, on January 22, inviting music enthusiasts to learn through a series of practical activities.

Dr. Nouf Khashman, Outreach and Community Engagement Manager, QNL, said: “We are delighted to announce another full schedule of events this month that is strategically designed in a way to prepare students, researchers, and others for the year ahead. The main and online collections are at the core of the library, and we believe it is always helpful to provide hands-on workshops for the users to learn best practices on understanding and searching the collections and online resources. We welcome everyone to attend these informative and fun activities.”

Teenagers can showcase their creativity in an arts and crafts workshop on January 16, and test their public speaking skills in an interactive event with QNL’s experts on January 26. Additionally, mothers needing a break are welcome to attend the ‘Mother’s Team Time’ gathering on January 27 at the library to network and share thoughts on parenting and early childhood literacy.

Members of the community can refine their presentation skills in a special workshop titled ‘Designing Effective Presentations’ on January 6. Similarly, researchers and university students are encouraged to attend a focused event on designing research posters on January 21.

Abeer Saad Al Kuwari, Director of Research and Learning, QNL, said: “Our events are designed in a unique way to address the trending needs of our members and other members of the community. We continuously get their feedback through our website and the user services desk to help us identify their needs and, subsequently, devise our events.”

QNL hosted an array of events in December, designed to highlight Qatar’s culture and heritage in celebration of the Qatar National Day. QNL hosts a diverse range of events throughout the year, ensuring that there is something on offer for people of all ages and interests. For a full list of events, please visit: www.qnl.qa