Qatar National Research Fund Announces Awardees of Graduate and Postgraduate Programs

Qatar Foundation

Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the outcome of its Graduate Sponsorship Research Award (GSRA) and Postdoctoral Research Award (PDRA) programs.

The GRSA and PDRA form part of Qatar Research Leadership Program (QRLP), QNRF’s capacity-building initiative, which is dedicated to producing homegrown scientists capable of steering the continuous development and sustainability of Qatar’s research agenda, and adding to the nation’s pool of science and research talent.



Of the 84 applications received for the 5th cycle of the GSRA program, 22 graduate students have been awarded, 12 of whom are Qatari. In term of degree, 12 students are pursuing PhD programs, while the remaining 10 are enrolled in MSc programs. For university distribution, fifteen students are from local universities and seven from international universities.

The GSRA program is designed to increase Qatar’s human capacity in research by offering outstanding prospective students a competitive scholarship to undertake graduate studies towards Master’s and doctoral degrees at approved local or international academic institutions. Awarded students are required to develop and implement research projects that address specific research challenges relevant to Qatar’s research mission, strategy, and grand challenges, while broadening their participation in Qatar’s research ecosystem.



QNRF has also announced the outcome of the 4th cycle of its PDRA program, which supports postdoctoral scholars to work within Qatar-based research groups that focus on areas of national priority, as outlined in the Qatar National Research Strategy (QNRS).

Of the six applications received in the current cycle, three postgraduate fellows from Hamad Medical Corporation, QF partner university Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar (WCM-Q), and QF member Sidra Medicine, have been awarded. The research proposals of each of the awardees address the health pillar of the QNRS.



Dr. Abdul Sattar Al-Taie, Executive Director, QNRF, said: “GSRA and PDRA are capacity-building programs designed to support exceptional students who have demonstrated outstanding talents in addressing key research areas underscored in the Qatar National Research Strategy.



“As the awardees embark on the next phase of their academic journey – in which research forms an integral part – we are confident that the outcomes of their research will go on to fulfil Qatar’s strategic objectives.”