Qatari Authors Forum Launches at Qatar National Library

Influential Qatari authorstook part in the first edition of the Qatari Authors Forum, held yesterday at Qatar National Library. Participants had the opportunity to hear first-hand about the experiences and challenges of being an author. Participants also discussed the opportunities for Qatari youth who aspire to become writers.

The Qatari Authors Forum is the Library’s newest program, and aims to bring together aspiring and established Qatari authors to exchange ideas and expertise. The Forum will be held annually, and all aspiring writers are welcome to attend.