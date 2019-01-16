QNB Group: Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Qatar National Bank (QNB), established in 1964 as the country’s first Qatari-owned commercial bank, has an ownership structure split between the Qatar Investment Authority (50%) and the private sector (50%).
QNB has steadily grown to be among the largest banks in the region and is by far the leading financial institution in the country, with a market share approaching 40% of banking sector assets.
QNB offers a full range of Retail, Corporate, Investment, Treasury, Wealth Management, and Islamic Banking products and services for individuals, corporate institutions and government entities in Qatar as well as internationally.
QNB has the largest distribution network in Qatar, comprising 44 branches and offices (including 3 mobile branches), in addition to 12 Islamic branches and offices operated by QNB Al Islami, and more than 160 ATMs.
QNB was the first conventional bank in Qatar to offer Shari'a-compliant banking products and services through QNB Al Islami, established in 2005.
QNB’s international presence is rapidly expanding to include new locations around the world to supplement the long established branches in London and Paris. Currently QNB has presence in 23 countries including branches in Yemen, Oman Kuwait & Singapore as well as Representative Offices in Iran & Libya. An Islamic branch was recently inaugurated in Sudan, offering a full range of Islamic banking services and products.Less...
Contact Information:
Qatar National Bank Building,
Al Corniche Street,
P.O. Box 1000
Doha,
Qatar