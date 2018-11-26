In a Quest for Discovery With the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s HiVision Feature

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s camera integrates HiVision, a feature which has the ability to recognize items and display information about them instantly.

In addition to easy communication with our loved ones, obtaining instant information is one of the greatest things technology has ever gifted us with. A wealth of knowledge from around the world is literally a few swipes away. We can dive into this vast pool of skills and know-how and obtain an education about the past and the present, whenever we please. The process of looking up information is already quite simple but what if we told you it has just gotten easier, faster and extremely accurate? Thanks to the integration of Artificial Intelligence, this smartphone displays the epitome of technological advancement by connecting everything your camera sees with precise information in a moment’s notice, through the HiVision feature.

Learn about everything around you in the blink of an eye

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s camera integrates HiVision, a feature which has the ability to recognize items and display information about them instantly, such as classical art, food, popular landmarks – and even language. A visit to the museum will be a lot more insightful with the help of HiVision, as you will learn more about the beautiful paintings of famous artists simply by pointing your camera at them. If you happen to stumble upon a beautiful monument while walking the streets of Barcelona, point your HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s camera at it and find out its name immediately and what the story behind it is. And when you decide to stop for a lunch break in the charming city of Tokyo, but you are unsure of what you are about to order, hover over the menu with your camera and allow HiVision to translate it for you. Never again will you feel like a stranger in a new city, as the most knowledgeable tour guide is right inside your smartphone camera.

Counting calories and shopping for food and items instantly

So you ordered a delicious looking cheese sandwich and are wondering whether you’ll be exceeding your maximum daily intake of calories. Just run the HiVision feature and allow it to identify its ingredients and measure its size approximately, to let you know how many calories are in it. Need a shot of potassium but don’t feel like over snacking? Hover the camera over a banana then over an avocado – separately – and find out their nutrient value and compare. The HiVision can estimate the calories of a hundred types of different foodstuff. Should you see an enticing piece of candy, let your smartphone camera will direct you to an online store where you can purchase it and know its price. The same applies to items as well, If the stranger next to you is carrying a trendy purse and you wished you knew where they had gotten it from, Your smartphone camera will not only tell you where to buy it, it will suggest similar options.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro has empowered users tremendously by embedding this incredible feature in its camera. It is a key unlocking doors to knowledge and information, guiding you on your discovery journey and bringing you closer to what you need.