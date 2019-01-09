R Hotels Appoints Commercial Director for Dubai Properties

Nevil D’souza , commercial director

R Hotels announces the appointment of Nevil D’souza as commercial director for its Dubai properties. He will be responsible for the overall sales and marketing strategies of the group’s four hotels in the emirate namely Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, and ibis Styles Jumeira Dubai.

D’Souza brings in more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry in his new role. Prior to joining R Hotels, he was the director of sales and marketing at V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton at Al Habtoor City. He also served as area director of sales for Roda Hotels & Resorts, managing a total of seven properties and more than 2,000 keys. Before that, he was the head of sales and a member of the pre-opening team of Dubai Parks and Resort. He worked mainly with the Hilton brand and took on key sales positions at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort, Hilton Dubai Creek, and Hilton National Sales Office in the UAE.

Sumair Tariq, managing director of R Hotels commented: “Our team gladly welcomes Nevil on board and we wish him success on his new role! With Dubai’s increasingly competitive hospitality landscape, his extensive experience and notable links within the industry are expected to enhance the group’s overall performance in terms of occupancy and revenue.”

Commenting on his appointment, D’Souza said: “I am excited to be part of R Hotels team and work with a homegrown brand with ties to international hotel chains. R Hotels’ Dubai portfolio are all situated within the emirate’s top leisure and business hubs; together with the team, we are keen to roll out a comprehensive strategy for the group while capitalising on each property’s distinctive features and offers.”