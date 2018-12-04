R Hotels Appoints New Hotel Manager for Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR

Binu Varghese, Hotel Manager of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Jumeirah Beach Residence

R Hotels announces the appointment of Binu Varghese as the new hotel manager of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Jumeirah Beach Residence.

In his role, Varghese will lead the 188-key property and head its overall operations and strategies. He brings in more than 20 years of hospitality experience, consisting mainly of sales and marketing roles with international hotel brands. Prior to joining Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, he was the director of sales and marketing at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai and Copthorne Hotel Dubai, managing nearly a thousand keys. He was previously affiliated with Wyndham Hotel Group and served as executive assistant manager for operations at Wyndham Dubai Marina. He held the same role as EAM for pre-opening support at various Wyndham properties in GCC and Africa including Ramada City Centre Manama, Ramada Addis Ababa and Ramada Resort Dar es Salaam. He also served as cluster director of sales and marketing at Ramada Plaza JBR and Ramada Sharjah.

Sumair Tariq, managing director of R Hotels, remarked: “R Hotels is pleased to welcome Binu to our group! With his notable track record in hotel operations, and sales and marketing, we are confident that Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR will continue to thrive and achieve satisfactory figures in spite of the growing competition in the emirate.”

Commenting on his appointment, Varghese enthused: “This is an exciting time for Dubai’s hospitality and tourism industry and I am thrilled to be part of an exceptional brand and property in JBR, which is Dubai’s premier leisure destination. Together with my dedicated and hardworking team, we will continue to uphold the high standards of service provided to all the loyal guests of the hotel, and seek to establish new partnerships across different markets and segments.”