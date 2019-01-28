RAK Properties Showcased its Ready and off Plan Projects In Abu Dhabi

RAK Properties has seen an increase of clients who are buying their first properties and family homes.

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies hosted an exclusive showcase event at the Edition Hotel in Abu Dhabi. The event was aimed to reach out and build brokers and investor relations. Visitors received project tours of Marbella waterfront villas, Gateway and Northbay residences.

CEO Samuel Dean Sidiqi commented about the upcoming opening of their new office in Abu Dhabi’s as an emirate wide expansion plan for brokers in all emirates. ‘With so many of the company’s clientele residing in the Emirate’s capital we are tapping into broker networks to convey our project portfolio’

RAK Properties has seen an increase of clients who are buying their first properties and family homes. A growing demand from a new generation of buyers and investors, has been reported. Considerable interest has been identified for Marbella Villas and Gateway residences with several brokerages and investors keen on securing units.