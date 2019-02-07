Rak Properties Sponsor a Challenging Route

Samuel Dean Sidiqi, RAKP CEO

Premiere real estate developers; RAK Properties will be sponsoring and hosting the sixth stage of the eagerly anticipated UAE Tour this year. The annual race event, running from the 24th of February to the 2nd of March, will see seasoned athletes from all corners of the globe participate in the Middle East’s inaugural, multiple-stage race. Teams of elite cyclists have all been signed, eager to take on some of the most challenging, beautiful terrain and landscapes, traversing a journey exceeding a thousand kilometres. The event will showcase the illustrious sights and landmarks the UAE has to offer the both riders and thousands of attendees present, during the course of the week.

The national tour which includes all 7 emirates embodies the unity of the nation created through the vision and leadership of His Excellence, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan. The multinational event will welcome many of the world’s most renowned cyclists including Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin.

Sponsors RAK Properties, hosts for the most challenging leg of the tour, echoed the late Sheik’s benevolence in a recent press conference:

‘The UAE Tour is an ideal opportunity for us as a nation to demonstrate the unity among the Emirates. It’s also unique platform for the top global cyclists to highlight the beauty that can be found in the cities, deserts, beaches and mountains of this great nation. These athletes have gone through great lengths to prepare for the arduous competition, and we are excited to host the penultimate stage that features not only the beauty of our beaches but also the challenge of climbing to the tallest point in the UAE, Jebal Jais. Mountain stages are usually where grand tours are decided, so this will be the most important day to watch the tour’. Noted RAK Properties CEO, Samuel Dean Sidiqi.

RAK Properties’ Stage 6 segment of the tour will be the penultimate and most challenging course; as cyclists will traverse one of the world’s most beautiful pathways, staring from the tranquil serenity of the Arabian Gulf and climbing over 1000 meters to the take in the majestic views from atop the Hajar Mountains. Starting at Ajman on March 1st, the 180-kilometer course will follow the coast to Umm Al Quwain and then enter Ras Al Khaimah on the way to the top of the UAE – Jebal Jais home of the world’s longest zip line.

The course will allow visitors to take in some of the excitement and beauty that make Ras Al Khaimah a top global tourism destination and a great weekend getaway for people who live in other UAE cities. The tour has amazing views of the hundreds of kilometres of beaches of Ras Al Khaimah and passes by Mina Al Arab, RAK Properties exclusive residential and tourist community that highlights the best of island life. It also passes near historic Ras Al Khaimah city featuring the RAK museum, Dahya Fort and Julphar Towers, the tallest towers in the emirate. Then the tour moves fully into the mountains which offer adventurers great opportunities for road bikes, mountain bikes, hiking and rock climbing. The tour highlights that Ras Al Khaimah is an emirate where you can do it all.