Ramada Resort Dead Sea Welcomes International Guests

Ramada Resort Dead Sea

As the winter season approaches and the warm temperatures remain the norm at the Dead Sea, the Ramada Resort Dead Sea is prepared and ready to host the influx of international tourists who are expected to spend their winter vacation basking in the warm sun of the lowest point on Earth.

Capitalizing on the high season of international tourism to the Dead Sea during the last months of the year, the Ramada Resort Dead Sea has been welcoming guests from Europe and the Far East since the brand started operating the resort in December of 2015. The property’s main European markets include Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain. And as one of Jordan’s top touristic attractions, visitors from other countries have also started exploring the Ramada Resort Dead Sea, visiting from China, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia



“The Dead Sea is one of the most significant touristic attractions in Jordan, and in addition to being a leisure destination, it also has a lot of historical and geographical merit,” commented Mr. Beat Peter, General Manager of Ramada Resort Dead Sea, “We are honored to host such a diverse variety of international guests at The Ramada Resort Dead Sea, and that we are able to showcase all what the Dead Sea has to offer, and extend the recognized Jordanian hospitality to all our guests.” He added.

Additionally, irrespective of the outside temperatures, the Ramada Resort Dead Sea also includes a heated swimming pool, which is open to guests daily to enjoy from 8:00 am to sunset. The pool is a comfortable temperature that permits guests to get some exercise in the morning with a swim, or lounge around comfortably during the evening time.

Uniquely, the Ramada Resort Dead Sea is the closest hotel to the Baptist Site, which allows visitors to experience the powerful historical and religious sites that surround the property, whilst enjoying the comfortable and affordable accommodation simultaneously.

The Ramada Resort Dead Sea is strategically located on the northern shore of the Dead Sea and features 161 guest rooms and a wide variety of food and beverage facilities that suit different palates. In addition, the resort also offers state of the art spa and fitness facilities, the largest flat and private beach in the area and a mud bath. The property also offers conference facilities that can accommodate small meetings to large conferences.