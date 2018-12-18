Red Hat & IDC Roundtable Explores How Digital Transformation Is Driving Change Within UAE Public Sector

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager - Red Hat.

The UAE government has marked a new level of innovation in its digital transformation journey with investment in the latest technology and tools to enhance government performance and efficiency. Red Hat, in partnership with IDC, hosted a roundtable with the IT leaders in the public sector who shared the importance of an open approach to technology, which allows both people and processes to become more agile and flexible.

The panel discussion explored why IT leaders must work in a way that facilitates constant change and how open innovation could be a catalyst to the UAE’s digital vision and its government’s strategies to improve citizen happiness and enhance economic diversification and sustainability.

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager - Red Hat said: “Digital transformation goes beyond just implementing technology, it is about enabling your company to accomplish peak performance in an increasingly digital world. In order to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital transformation, organizations must constantly evolve the ways they operate and welcome open transformation.”

Ayman El Sheikh, Senior Manager Solution Architect MENA - Red Hat said: “As the UAE incorporates transformative technologies, it is important to keep up with the pace of change with digital and emerging technology and disruptive innovation. Today’s event highlighted how the public sector can accelerate the pace of their digital transformation by embracing an open approach to digital.”

The convergence of new digital technologies, including mobility, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the UAE public sector to transform their operations and enable a new era of innovation.