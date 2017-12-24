Qatar Career Development Center: Registration Opens for Winter Career Camp 2018

During the event

Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation, has opened registration for the fourth edition of its Winter Career Camp. The career guidance initiative provides secondary school students with an ‘edutainment’ experience and enables them to explore various professions through site visits to leading organizations in Qatar.

The camp, which takes place from January 28 to February 1, 2018, will see students visit a number of leading organizations to learn more about different career paths, allowing them to explore the professions that best match their interests and skills. It is open to male and female students, with separate classes held for each group at the Education City Student Center.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mansoori, Director, QCDC, said: "The Winter Career Camp is one of our key career guidance initiatives at QCDC because of the great value it offers to participating students. The camp’s various activities and workshops assist students in choosing their future career path by gaining a first-hand insight into the nature of each profession.”

The Winter Career Camp 2018 will also introduce students to a number of universities in Qatar, including Qatar University, Community College of Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, and Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar. Representatives from each of the academic institutes will provide students with an overview of their programs and admission requirements, which will help participants to make informed decisions and prepare for university life.

Over the course of the five-day camp, students will take part in a variety of activities, stimulating workshops, and training programs that are designed to raise awareness about the importance of academic and career guidance, equip individuals with the practical skills to succeed, and instill a spirit of perseverance and teamwork among participants.

To learn more about QCDC Winter Career Camp 2018 or to register, please visit our website: www.qcdc.org.qa, call: 44546815, or e-mail: qcdc@qf.org.qa.