Rejuvenating Wellness Holidays at Rixos Premium Seagate

At Rixos Premium Seagate, guests can surround themselves with luxurious touches of Turkish hospitality and an exceptional staycation experience. The wellness package has been created especially for guests looking to unwind and relax at one of the most lavish spa getaways in Egypt.

The distinctive wellness package includes a luxurious VIP setup in lavish rooms with seasonal fruit basket, delectable desserts, and a rich minibar content which will be refilled daily. What’s more, the resort offers complimentary VIP arrival airport transfer from Sharm El Sheikh International airport.

The Anjana Spa offers an ambiance of tranquility, sensuousness, and relaxation that will rejuvenate your body.

The package includes a Relaxing Sport Massage which will leave even the most tensed muscles in your body relaxed, restoring balance to the muscle skeletal system and an Aromatherapy Massage, a rhythmic massage which uses a combination of pure aromatic essential oils from flowers sweet woods. Patrons will also get free access to, Turkish hammam, jacuzzi and sauna amenities and an additional 10% off on other spa services.