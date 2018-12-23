Ring in an Extraordinary New Year at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

The festivities continue into New Year’s Day with a decadent new year brunch at Artisan Kitchen with live entertainment acts lined up throughout the day. (Shutterstock)

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences is all set to welcome a delectable New Year with a glamorous set of culinary adventures. Discover the joy of new beginnings through a medley of holiday experiences beginning from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2018)

Come New Year’s Eve, raise a glass to the advent of 2019 against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences’ iconic New Year Party. Celebrations begin at 8:00 pm where guests are welcomed with a drink and canapés before heading to the dinner buffet at Artisan Kitchen, or the exquisite gastronomic experience at Limo Restaurant.

Festive revellers can enjoy a night of farewells to 2018 with a wealth of tantalizing entertainment performances, and a lavish buffet spread at Artisan Kitchen starting from 8:00 pm onwards. Rates start at AED 500 with soft beverages, and AED 600 inclusive of grape beverages.

At Limo Restaurant, a luxuriant 6-course special themed set menu will be prepared for the night and will be inserted into the original menu at 8:00 pm onwards. The special set menu is priced at AED 475 inclusive of soft beverages and AED 600 inclusive of grape beverages.

The merriment continues after dinner until a glorious 3am with a bottomless flow of drinks, canapés and live entertainment. Additionally, the resident DJ will set the tone with pulsating beats and groovy tunes, sure to put the Happy in Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day (1 January 2019)

The festivities continue into New Year’s Day with a decadent new year brunch at Artisan Kitchen with live entertainment acts lined up throughout the day. The brunch is from 1pm - 5pm and is priced at AED 250 inclusive of soft beverages, and AED 350 inclusive of grape beverages.

For dining reservations, please email restaurants@babalqasr.com or call +971 2 205 3026.