Ring In the New Year in Style at Grand Millennium Dubai

Celebrate the beginning of the year 2019 at Grand Millennium Dubai, the 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts located in Barsha Heights, and create memorable moments with your nearest and dearest.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Toshi Restaurant – December 31

Bid 2018 goodbye with a New Year’s Eve Dinner at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant. The dinner starts at 8:00pm with a 5-course menu of specialty Asian fare. At the stroke of midnight, wish everyone “Happy New Year” while watching the famous fireworks in action happening at Jumeirah Beach and The Palm. Enjoy the rest of the evening with live entertainment music. The New Year’s Eve Dinner at Toshi is priced at AED599 per person with unlimited soft drinks, water and juices and AED799 per person with three hours of unlimited house beverages.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Belgian Beer Café - December 31

Welcome the New Year at Belgian Beer Café with an authentic 3-course set menu of Belgian cuisine paired with house drinks at AED399 per person. The dinner starts at 7:30pm to 11:30pm with live entertainment from one of the best DJs in Dubai. Once the clock strikes 12 raise your glass and dance the night away to the lively beat of the latest, commercial music. Belgian Beer Café will be open for the New Year’s Eve party until 3:00am.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Al Thuraya Ballroom – December 31

Ring in the New Year at Grand Millennium Dubai Ballroom and enjoy a feast of scrumptious food with free flowing house drinks for AED649 per person and unlimited soft beverages at AED499. The dinner starts at 8:30pm to 02:30am with live entertainment from a DJ, singer and belly dancer. Get the best seat and capture the amazing fireworks at Burj Al Arab and the Palm area lighting up the sky at the stroke of midnight.