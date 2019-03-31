RIPE NCC and OGERO to Lead Menog 19 Discussion on Accelerating Internet Infrastructure Development in Middle East

Axel Pawlik, Managing Director, RIPE NCC

The Reseaux IP Europeens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC) – the independent, not-for-profit membership organization that supports the infrastructure of the Internet through technical coordination in Europe, Middle East and Central Asia, will shed light on pertinent issues concerning the growth directions of the Internet community in the Middle East at the meeting of the upcoming Middle East Network Operators Group and Peering Forum (MENOG 19). The event, which will take place in Beirut from 3-4 April 2019, will discuss major concerns connected to routing, the domain name system, peering, Internet Exchange Point (IXP) development and ongoing progress in the deployment of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) across the region.

The RIPE NCC, as secretariat for MENOG, is collaborating with OGERO, ISOC Lebanon Chapter and the American University of Beirut (AUB) as co-hosts. The event is set to welcome network operators, content providers, data centre operators and technology experts in one of the largest gatherings for the Middle East Internet sector.

Imad Kreidieh, Chairman and CEO of OGERO said: “MENOG brings together the leading technical experts in the Internet and Telecom sectors from the region and around the globe to share knowledge and experiences that will support the growth and development of the Internet in Lebanon and Middle East region. We are pleased to host MENOG 19 as part of our continuing efforts to enhance the Internet and Telecom infrastructure and services and we are proud to provide state of the art IPv6 connectivity and infrastructure for the event. The smooth and on-time implementation of IPv6 in collaboration with RIPE NCC is part of the medium-term plan of OGERO to ensure that we are on par with the latest global trends in telecommunications development”.

OGERO will announce at MENOG19 its readiness to provide any enterprise corporate with IPv6-based infrastructure and will present and share its strategy and progress related to a Lebanon IXP, IPv6 and fibre network deployment in the country.

Axel Pawlik, Managing Director of the RIPE NCC is equally enthusiastic: “IPv6 deployment, and peering and interconnection issues in the Middle East are an increasing concern when thinking about how the region can keep pace with global developments. Many operators and Internet service providers are lagging with their IPv6 readiness and domestic traffic often leaves the region due to a less-optimal routing landscape. MENOG is the ideal venue for the Internet community to address these concerns. We are enthusiastic about empowering the local community, which comes within our strategic partnership with the OGERO.”

Topics being discussed include technological developments and success stories around IPv6 deployment and the creation of IXPs by some of the leading operators in the region.

Ahead of the meeting are three days of workshops delivered by the RIPE NCC, on topics such as Basic IPv6, IPv6 Security, and Measurement and Tools, while the final two days of the event will focus on plenary talks.

MENOG is an open event for the entire technical community including Internet service providers, mobile operators, content providers, cloud and infrastructure service providers, as well as government regulators, academics and key business decision makers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.menog.org/meetings/menog-19/