The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s Idyllic Beachside Destination Readies for Romance This Valentine’s Day

Set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with breathtaking views of the azure ocean and dazzling JBR skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai gets set to magnify the magic of Valentine’s Day not only on the 14th, but throughout the month of February itself. Whether you’re looking for classic celebrations, luxurious pamper time, lavish experiences or an intimate dinner, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai at The Walk, JBR is ready to play cupid, as this inspiring destination creates a thousand expressions of love.

SEASIDE LOVE AFFAIR AT PALM GRILL

Nestled on The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s white-sand beach, rediscover your love by the sea – al fresco style – as Palm Grill serves up a tempting Mediterranean inspired four-course set menu, starring the freshest collection of premium seafood to start, surf and turf for main course and rich chocolate raspberry dessert. You’ll also be able to savour island inspired beverages, live tunes and the natural background music of the water breaking on the beach’s edge.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Price:

Valentino - AED 595per couple including a premium four-course set menu and soft beverages.

Sparkle – AED 845 per couple including a premium four-course set menu, soft beverages and a bottle of bubbly.

Kiss of a Rose – AED 1,250 per couple including a premium four-course set menu, soft beverages and a bottle of premium bubbly.

A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI PRIVATE BEACH

Romance the love of your life on the shores of the Arabian Gulf with an unparalleled, private beach dining experience in the heart of JBR. With the graceful waves lapping in the background, indulge in an exquisitely crafted five-course set menu and bottle of premium rose’ bubbly, as you raise a glass to the best year yet, while watching the sun set on the horizon – a truly magical moment in time.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Price: AED 2,500 per couple including private beachside dining with butler, five-course menu, soft beverages and a bottle of premium rose’ bubbly. Please note prior booking required.

AMORE ITALIANO AT SPLENDIDO

Toast to your beloved at Splendido Social Bar and Kitchen, an alluring Italian restaurant of impeccable character and flair. Dine under the stars on the Tuscan-style Piazza and Terrace, or indoors for classical sophistication, as Chef Francesco and his team serve a specially crafted ‘San Valentino’ menu. Featuring decadent delights such as lobster carpaccio, guinea fowl with foie gras, tempura oyster and chocolate pizza, accompanied with perfectly paired beverages.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: AED 820 per couple inclusive of five-course Italian set menu with an Aperitif and soft beverages. AED 1,100 per couple inclusive of five-course Italian set menu, soft beverages and a bottle of Italian bubbly.

AN ORIENTAL EXPRESSION OF LOVE AT BLUE JADE

Treat your loved one to an exploration of Southeast Asia’s finest cuisine, as Blue Jade takes on a romantic air of discovery this Valentine’s Day. Indulge in flavors from Thailand, Singapore, Japan and China as each of the four courses are designed to spread the love, sharing style, complemented by live entertainment. From fresh sushi and spring rolls, to succulent beef tenderloin and sizzling garlic prawns, finished off with a sweet ending of passion fruit mousse and unlimited bubbly – an enchanting Pan Asian experience awaits.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: AED 750 per couple inclusive of special five-course set menu, sharing style with unlimited bubbly.

*Entertainment available on February 14.

ARABIAN ROMANCE AT AMASEENA

With its Bedouin-inspired tents scattered beneath twinkling desert skies, Amaseena, an all al fresco dining experience that captures the romance of Arabia. Surprise your special someone with an evening at Dubai’s favourite Middle Eastern restaurant, featuring a refined buffet of Amaseena’s best culinary creations from across the region. Serving a wide variety of gourmet barbequed meat and seafood grills, expansive selection of hot and cold mezzeh and beloved Arabic sweets; complemented with live Arabic entertainment and musical band.

Book a private, majlis style tent just for the two of you, for the ultimate treat and set the mood for an unforgettable evening.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: AED 395per person including a buffet of the best of Middle Eastern cuisine, premium bubbly cocktail and soft beverages.

Arabian Nights package AED 1,400 per couple in a private tent, including buffet dinner, a hubbly bubbly, soft beverages and a bottle of premium bubbly.

VALENTINE’S AFTERNOON TEA AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI

Relax in the luxurious surroundings over a quintessential afternoon tea experience with a romantic twist at The Lobby Lounge. Dine in grandeur under the sparkling chandeliers for a refined ambience indoors, or opt for al fresco on the terrace overlooking the luscious resort gardens. The perfect edition to an afternoon spent with that special someone, revel in traditional scones accompanied by Devonshire clotted cream with rose petal jam, a selection of elegant sandwiches including smoked duck, fig and raspberry and smoked salmon with caviar, complemented with a sweet assortment of macaroons, Eton mess and tarts, paired with tea infusions and hot beverages.

Date: Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 February, 2019

Time: 12.30 pm to 5 pm

Price: The Traditional Valentine Treat - AED 195, per person, inclusive of delectable assortment of savories, pastry delicacies, freshly baked scones with homemade preserve and Devonshire clotted cream, completed with loose leaf tea or hot beverages.

The Royal Valentine Treat – AED 345 per person, inclusive of The Traditional treat enhanced with a glass of premium bubbly.

LONDON SOCIAL BRUNCH – VALENTINE’S EDITION

Dubai’s Brunch of the Year, London Social presents The Valentine’s Edition, in celebration of the most romantic time of year on Friday February 15. Take a journey through London’s iconic Underground stations and explore the flavors of Banglatown and Little Beirut, along with British classics and the best of Italian, Caribbean, Arabic, Indian, Japanese and Chinese dishes all tweaked and enhanced to reflect London’s unique style.

In a setting as classic as it is relaxed, enjoy 12 live cooking stations dotted throughout the resort’s gardens, traditional British drinks, a live band featuring British hits and completing the revelries - Saint Valentine’s themed desserts, table décor, trivia and quiz, along with a little something for the ladies.

Date: Friday 15 February, 2019

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Price:

Jubilee - AED 395 per person inclusive of non-alcoholic shandies, mocktails, juices and soft drinks.

Victoria - AED 495 per person inclusive of signature summer cups, distinct selection of mixed house beverages, craft hops, grape, spirits and sparkling grape.

Piccadilly - AED 650 per person inclusive of signature summer cups, distinct selection of mixed house beverages, craft hops, spirits, grape and premium sparkling.

Children below 5 dine with our compliments, while 6 to 12 dine at 50%.

For reservations and more information call +971 4 318 6150, email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai

ROMANTIC COUPLES SPA RETREAT

Escape to our timeless JBR property and enjoy an indulgent spa day fit for a King and Queen in The Ritz-Carlton Spa Suite. Begin your journey to ultimate bliss with a steam in the suite’s private steam room, and melt away any tension under the technical expertise of our therapists with a 60-minute couple’s relaxation massage. Luxuriate in the suite’s tranquil setting, post treatment, over a glass of bubbly and chocolate coated strawberry plate, while treated with a take-home gift for ‘her’ and ‘him.’ This royal retreat is complemented with full day access to all the spa facilities including plunge pools, steam rooms and relaxation lounges along with the resort’s swimming pools and the only private beach along JBR, overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Date: 1 to 28 February, 2019

Price: AED 1,650 per couple, including exclusive use of The Ritz-Carlton Spa Suite with private steam room, 60 minute couples relaxation massage, a glass of bubbly and chocolate covered strawberry plate post treatment, resort pool and beach access and a special gift for him and her.*

*Terms and conditions apply. Prior booking required, 48 hours advance notice. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or package.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dubai at The walk, JBR is open daily from 9am to 10pm

For reservations and more information call +971 4 318 6520, email spa.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai

All prices are inclusive of 7% Municipality Fee, 10% Service Charge and 5% Value Added Tax (VAT).