The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra Beach Launch an Exceptional Collection of Experiences

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach and Al Wadi Desert, have announced an array of unparalleled dining and stylish entertainment experiences for February 2019. From the new ‘Out of Office Lunch’ at Shore House restaurant and lounge, to the Farmhouse Night Brunch, guests are invited to enjoy magnificent offers on a number of sublime feasts.

THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH

Out of Office Lunch

Guests are welcome to enjoy the illustrious Shore House specialties in the expressly created two-course business lunch with magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf.

When: Sundays to Thursdays, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Price: AED149 per person, inclusive of a two course menu, coffee and tea

Location: Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

Maki Monday’s

Guests can indulge in a feast of unlimited Maki rolls prepared by the expert sushi chef at Shore House, washed down with a tantalizing cocktail crafted by the team of skillful bartenders.

When: Every Monday, 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Price: AED149 per person, inclusive of all-you-can-eat Maki rolls and miso soup

Location: Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

Gloaming Ladies Night

Ladies are invited to an upbeat evening at the stunning island-inspired Shore House overlooking breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Gloaming Ladies Night includes two complimentary selected drinks upon arrival and fifty percent savings on any main course

When: Every Tuesday, 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Location: Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

BBQ DIY

For an immersive dining experience, Shore House brings the heat to the table whilst guests prepare their own DIY BBQ including chicken and beef skewers. The evening is complete with ice-cold drinks and fifty percent savings on selected beverages.

When: Every Wednesday, 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm

Price: AED99 per person

Location: Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

Sunset Cruise

Guests can sail into the sunset on The Ritz-Carlton boat - “Lion of the Sea” - as they enjoy a tastefully arranged picnic with their special someone. Accented with serene views of the golden sun over the Arabian Gulf, it is the perfect choice for an unforgettably romantic evening.

When: Upon request

Price:

AED199 per person, inclusive of a picnic hamper basket, juices and soft beverages

AED245 per person, inclusive of a picnic hamper basket, juices, soft beverages and a glass of sparkling

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation, call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

Barefoot Friday Brunch

Indulge in the brand-new Barefoot Friday Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, and escape to a world of phenomenal flavors and sophisticated encounters. The island-inspired dining destination at Shore House is an excellent brunch for quality time with the family, featuring fresh locally-caught seafood, live BBQ stations, and a delectable raw bar including freshly shucked oysters, sushi & sashimi. Crowned with stunning beachside views overlooking the Arabian Gulf, lounge seating on the beach, a live DJ and after-brunch Sundowners, the Barefoot Friday Brunch is a little escape to paradise every Friday.

When: Every Friday, 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Price:

AED295 per person, inclusive of soft beverages

AED395 per person, inclusive of house beverages and sparkling drinks

AED450 per person, inclusive of house beverages and French sparkling drinks

AED150 per child age 6 to 12 years (children under 6 years old dine complimentary)

Location: Shore House, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation call +971 7 204 8888 or rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com

Morning yoga sessions with pool & beach day pass

Energize the body, mind and spirit at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, with morning yoga sessions. Yogi, Maryna Romanenko will take you through a combination of meditative and yoga postures with different relaxation techniques.



When: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 9.00 a.m. –to 10 a.m.

Price: AED 150 per person, inclusive of a Morning Group Yoga session, Pool & Beach Day Pass, and Breakfast Buffet at Shore House.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Booking: For more information and to make a reservation, please contact +971 7 204 8888, ext. 5607 or Maryna.Romanenko@ritzcarlton.com

Advance reservation required. Subject to availability.

The Pool & Beach Day Pass must be used on the same day of the yoga session.

THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL WADI DESERT

Farmhouse Night Brunch

Farmhouse offers an exclusive and indulgent Night Brunch experience surrounded by magical desert scenery, where guests can invite their loved ones to share an assortment of indulgences, complemented by a live, smooth jazz saxophone performance. Offering guests fresh food from land, air and sea, Farmhouse is an authentic farm-to-table restaurant serving guests fresh seasonal flavors.

When: Every Thursday, 6.00 pm to11.00 pm

Price:

AED325 per person, inclusive of the all-new family-style menu and soft beverages

AED450 per person, inclusive of the all-new family-style menu and house beverages

Location: Farmhouse, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +971 7 206 7777 or rc.rktrw.restaurant.reservations@ritzcarlton.com

Ladies Night at Moon Bar

Ladies are invited to an upbeat evening that includes two complimentary glasses of sparkling drinks and canapés at the scenic Moon Bar, overlooking extraordinary views of the resort’s desert landscape whilst the resident DJ spins the latest tunes.

When: Every Wednesday, 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Offer: Two complimentary sparkling drinks and canapés

Location: Moon Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +971 7 206 7777 or rc.rktrw.restaurant.reservations@ritzcarlton.com

Arabian BBQ under the Stars at Kan Zaman

Guests can join an unforgettable Arabian BBQ under the stars at Kan Zaman, in a traditional al fresco setting overlooking the graceful desert landscape. Live barbecue stations can be enjoyed along with a selection of mezze, salads and desserts, complemented by an enchanting belly dance performance.

When: Every Friday, 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Price:

AED225 per person, inclusive of buffet and soft beverages

AED295 per person, inclusive of buffet and house beverages

Location: Kan Zaman, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +971 7 206 7777 or rc.rktrw.restaurant.reservations@ritzcarlton.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA

The Rainforest Experience

Guests can relax in a complete hydrothermal sanctuary in Al Wadi, combining the best of European hydrothermal culture with Middle-Eastern bathing rituals to create a calming haven dedicated to holistic rejuvenation. This includes a 60-minute trail of 16 state-of-the-art hydrothermal therapies and wellness facilities, each designed to soothe and revitalize the body and soul.

When: Daily, 9.00 am to 8.00 pm

Price:

AED100 per person for one hour for guests from Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra Beach resorts

AED250 per person for three hours

AED150 per person for one hour for visitors

AED350 per person for three hours for visitors

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +9717 206 7777 ext. 5705/5706 or rc.rktrw.spa@ritzcarlton.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON AL WADI DESERT EXPERIENCES

Resort Day Pass

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, offers non-hotel guests the opportunity to experience the exquisite Al Wadi Nature Reserve with a Resort Pass that includes:

• Access to the 1,236-acre nature reserve

• Oasis Pool access

• Breakfast or lunch at Kaheela or the Oasis Pool & Bar

• 20% savings on food and beverage at the resort’s restaurants and bars

• 10% savings on retail items at Al Wadi Gallery

• Ritz Kids Club activities

• Daily falcon show and owl interaction (seasonal)

• Fitness Center access

• Complimentary valet parking

• Tesla charging station access

When: Every Day

Price: Fridays and Saturdays: AED 350 per adult, AED 175 per child

Sundays to Thursdays: AED 250 per adult, AED 125 per child

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Ras al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +971 7 206 7777 or rc.rktrw.experience@ritzcarlton.com

EQUESTRIAN CENTER

Horse Riding School

For the little ones who dream of riding, The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, offers the experience and the thrill of riding at the hotel’s stunning Equestrian Centre. Packages, private and group lessons are available for beginners, intermediate and experienced riders.

When: Every Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm

Price:

AED95 per person for a two course meal including water and tea or coffee

AED120 per person for a three course meal including water and tea or coffee

Location: Farmhouse, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Booking: For more information or to make a reservation: +971 7 206 7748 | rc.rktrw.experience@ritzcarlton.com

Booking in advance is required. Subject to availability and weather conditions.