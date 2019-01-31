Rixos Bab Al Bahr Participates in Spain’s Largest Tourism Expo in Madrid, FITUR

During the event

In conjunction with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), Rixos Bab Al Bahr completed a successful participation at the 2019 Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

Representing Rixos Bab Al Bahr was the Director of Sales & Marketing, Soner Yesilelma who met with key industry players to promote its facilities and attract international travellers and visitors from around the world to trigger the growth of tourism in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE. Yesilelma and the CEO of RAKTDA also had the opportunity to meet Felipe VI, King of Spain, with whom he discussed the marvellous attractions of Ras Al Khaimah and the unique benefits of Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s signature Ultra All Inclusive concept.

Furthermore the delegation met with European, Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian tour operators to exchange strategies to keep Rixos Bab Al Bahr present in international markets through innovation and creativity which represent better deals for travellers, and are reflected in greater benefits for the people visiting the luxury property.

The team led by Yesilelma was even able to secure a deal with a Portuguese organization that brings a 200-person strong group to Rixos Bab Al Bahr in June.

“We were happy to participate at the premier tourism expo of Spain and was able to effectively use the platform to have productive meetings and agreements with key industry players not only from the European sector, but also other vital markets such as Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt,” said the Director of Sales & Marketing of Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Soner Yesilelma.

The Madrid exhibit is one of the world’s major and important tourism exhibitions. This year, it was held in an area measuring 67.5 square kilometres, which showed a 2.5-percent rise in terms of surface area. The 39th edition of this prestigious event brought together 10,485 participants from 165 countries and ran from January 23 to January 27.

For more information, contact +971 7 202 0000, reservation.rak@rixos.com or visit babalbahr.rixos.com