Rixos Bab Al Bahr Serves up Easter Delights and Indulgent Comforts

Rixos Hotels

Rixos Bal Al Bahr brings Easter fun to Ras Al Khaimah this April with a special resort rate, soothing spa offers, scrumptious feasts and egg-citing adventures for guests of all ages.

There’s no better way to usher in summer than with an indulgent Easter package at the emirate’s most sought after ultra-all-inclusive lifestyle resort. Escape to the bliss of Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s signature Anjana Spa, where couples can choose between the 55-minute Balinese Massage or Swedish Massage for AED 700. Those seeking restoration for the face can opt for the 55-minute Hydration Facial Treatment (AED 400) ideal to rejuvenate skin to its natural, lustrous state, replete with a youthful glow. Last but not least, patrons can revel in the Ottoman Package that includes a traditional Turkish Hammam treatment with a relaxing thermotherapy massage. This magical combination will give guests an uplifting effect and relaxes, restores, and re-energizes the senses – the perfect start for a new energized week.

While parents seek some tranquility within the comforts of Anjana Spa, children will be entertained with a traditional Easter egg hunt and the little ones will also enjoy a wide selection of activities that promise to elicit smiles and laughter all around, such as the Easter Crafts, Egg colouring, face painting and mini disco at the children's’ facility- Rixy Club.

Of course no celebration is complete without a memorable staycation. Treat your family to an ultra-all-inclusive weekend getaway that is now available with a special 20% discount on the best available rate. Beyond the lavish daily breakfast buffet, guests can eat, drink and entertain their way across the resort at no extra cost.

For more information, contact +971 7 202 0000, reservation.rak@rixos.com or visit babalbahr.rixos.com