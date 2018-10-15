Rixos Hotels to Promote Egypt as a Leading Global Tourist Destination

Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hospitality Egypt.

Follow > Disable alert for Erkan Yildirim Disable alert for Rixos Hotels Follow >

Rixos Hotels’ portfolio of properties in Egypt play a central role in transforming the tourism framework of Egypt, specifically Alamein and Sharm El Sheikh where the luxury hotel chain currently operates three properties stated Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hospitality Egypt.

Yildirim commented, “Rixos Hotels identified and analysed key niche destinations- El Alamein and Sharm El Sheikh before developing its properties in Egypt. The said locations demonstrate competence and a competitive advantage, with the potential to generate the most touristic opportunities in the region”.

He said that the hotel giant was not only establishing its properties Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Alamein as leading multi-concept, ultra-all-inclusive beach destinations globally, but was also poising the Egyptian tourism product as a leading leisure based location which has limitless experiences to offer. He revealed, “We want to diversify the local tourism market by introducing a unique and luxuriant concept that caters to both leisure and business/ MICE tourism equally, and could also catalyse the economic impact of Egypt’s tourism sector”.

Yildirim added that the recent influx of international investment, government initiatives and increase of flights to Egypt from around the world indicates that the strategic and sustainable development of tourism in Egypt is at the core of the nation’s Economic Vision 2030 and 2050. He stated, “Within the next few years, Egypt would have the infrastructure and resources to accommodate more than 10 million tourists annually, opening up key markets such as the GCC, the UK, Russia and Europe. To achieve this target, many projects have been initiated to further develop Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Cairo, Aswan, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh and El Alamein as world-class tourist destinations poised to attract families, business travellers, and international events”.

Erkan Yildirim produced a strategic map which illustrated Rixos Hotels’ plans to focus its resources on niche tourism and attract world events to its properties to drive awareness of the destination and the brand internationally. To kickstart its vision, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh will hold the prestigious World Yacht Conference 2018 in November, that will see the attendance of more than 5000 participants. Most noteworthy, Rixos Hotels is also gearing up to host the unprecedented African Football Presidents’ Summit 2020 fronted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and each of the continent’s 54 presidents, called to discuss general issues in the game and explain FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures. To meet the demands of the event, the property will take on extensive refurbishments to its MICE facilities, guest accommodations, and Food & Beverage amenities.

He also revealed that the football market segment was at the crux of the brand’s long-term strategy. Rixos Premium Seagate’s renovation plan is set to include a state-of-the-art football field, thus enabling the property to host training camps and other related world-class events. “This supporting niche approach is modelled after the highly successful Rixos Premium Belek in Turkey which houses a Sports Academy and Football Pitch built according to international standards. Today, the property hosts more than 650 teams between January and April alone,” elaborated Yildirim.

Rixos Premium Seagate is designed to be a city within a city as it brings together top entertainment, leisure, MICE, relaxation, F&B, and hospitality facilities on a singular, holistic and high-end platform. “Rixos Premium Seagate will be home to the biggest Aquaventure, a five-star aquatic theme park occupying a massive 34,000 sqm area, set to redefine the boundaries of fun and excitement. Children and families will find their paradise in Rixos Premium Seagate as it boasts a go-kart track, children’s club area, water sports, tennis courts, basketball courts, 8 a la carte restaurants, 2 primary restaurants, lounges, bars, nightlife- you name it!”, said Yildirim. He added, “There is also a haven of excellent spa and wellness options, with separate pool, spa, Turkish hammam, and gym facilities dedicated to the ladies. All in all, guests wouldn’t have to leave the property as they have a wealth of entertainment and leisure facilities in the resort to keep them occupied during their stay”.

The team is fulfilling its commitment to offering the best of entertainment, as seen from its highly anticipated New Year bash. Exclusive to Rixos guests, catch live performances from international singing sensations Amr Diab and Tamer Hosny. The beloved pop star Alexandra Stan is also slated to perform her hits on New Year’s Eve.

On a marketing front, Yildirim confirmed that his team would harness opportunities unleashed by the digital revolution to showcase its offerings, experiences and scenic attractions to local and foreign tourists. He stated, “The use of digital tools is key to tap into the rapidly growing number of young and tech-savvy travellers. We plan to invest in bringing social media influencers and bloggers to put Rixos properties in Egypt on the world map. The new generation of tourists is relying on social media and online portals to book holidays and give feedback on their experience”.

“Partnerships with the right organisations and digital personalities will enable us to fast-track digitisation, expand outreach, generate higher revenues, and will also help overseas travellers access information on our destinations,” concluded Yildirim.