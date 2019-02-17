Rixos Hotels Scoops 22 Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Awards in 2019

Rixos Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt took the 8th spot in the coveted ‘Top 25 All Inclusive Resorts in the World’ listing.

Follow > Disable alert for Rixos Hotels Disable alert for TripAdvisor Follow >

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, commenced the start of the new year for the hospitality sector with the unveiling of the 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards, in which Rixos Hotels triumphed with a whopping 22 titles in the ‘Top 25 Hotels’ and ‘Top 10 Hotels’ Categories.

Rixos Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt took the 8th spot in the coveted ‘Top 25 All Inclusive Resorts in the World’ listing, and Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm el Sheikh won in the ‘Top 25 Hotels in Egypt’ category taking 1st and 3rd ranks. All three Rixos Kazakhstan properties- Rixos Khadisha Shymkent, Rixos President Astana, and Rixos Almaty dominated the ‘Top 10 Hotels in Kazakhstan’ and 'Top 10 Hotels for Service in Kazakhstan’ categories.

The complete winners list for Rixos Hotels is:

Top 25 All Inclusive Resorts – World

#8th – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Hotels – Egypt

#1st Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

#3rd Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Egypt

#1st Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

#5th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Middle East

#4th Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

#18th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Hotels for service – Middle East

#3rd Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

#12th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Hotels for service – Egypt

#1st Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

#4th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

Top 25 Hotels for families– Middle East

#6th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

#9th Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

Top 25 Hotels for families– Egypt

#4th Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh

#6th Ranking – Rixos Premium Seagate

Top 25 All Inclusive Resorts – Middle East & Egypt

#1st Ranking – Rixos Sharm el Sheikh



Top 10 Hotels – Kazakhstan

#2nd Ranking – Rixos Khadisha Shymkent

#6th Ranking – Rixos President Astana

#7th Ranking – Rixos Almaty

Top 10 Hotels for Service – Kazakhstan

#1st Ranking – Rixos Khadisha Shymkent

#7th Ranking - Rixos President Astana

#8th Ranking – Rixos Almaty

The Turkish-inspired, Ultra-All-Inclusive luxury resorts were merited with the highest TripAdvisor honours based on their distinct quality, service, value and overall experience that has received over thousands of positive reviews among its patrons.

Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt expressed his gratitude for Rixos Hotels’ latest recognitions, saying, “The TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards reflect our guests’ experiences and we place great value on achieving them. Congratulations to the properties that have won these significant awards – our focus throughout the group will continue to be on consistently delivering the highest standards of excellence for the best experiences for our business and leisure travellers at every touchpoint.”.

For more information, visit www.rixos.com